The plane has been pulled from the road and put on a tow truck out of Jacksonville so the Federal Aviation Administration can investigate what forced the emergency landing.

The pilot brought down the plane in a Cape Coral neighborhood on Saturday around 10:00 a.m. It landed near Vogiantzis Parkway, Andalusia Boulevard, and Gator Circle.

The roads near the crash site reopened to traffic on Sunday morning.

The FAA told WINK News that the single-engine Bellanca 17-30A landed after the pilot reported a possible engine failure.

“It was just one pilot. He has no injuries at this time,” said Jason Orellana, a risk reduction specialist for the Cape Coral Fire Department.

The plane reportedly departed from the Pine Shadow Airfield in North Fort Myers.

Orellana told WINK News the pilot hit some powerlines on the way down, which is why he experienced a hard landing. The pilot walked away from the crash uninjured.