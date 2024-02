Credit: Chris Gerber

A small plane has landed in a Cape Coral neighborhood.

According to the Cape Coral fire Department, the plane landed near Vogiantzis parkway, near Andalusia boulevard and Gator Circle.

At least one person was injured during the landing. No fire has been reported in connection with the plane.

