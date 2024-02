Plane crash on I-75. CREDIT: WINK News

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has tentatively identified the pilots, crew member and passengers from the plane crash on Interstate-75.

Two deaths were confirmed by deputies after a twin-engine plane crashed in the southbound lanes of I-75 near Naples Friday afternoon.

WINK News spoke with Robin King, the Naples Airport communications director.

β€œOn their approach to the airport, according to the air traffic controllers, they reported that both the engines had gone out,” said King.

Collier County deputies identified the pilot as Edward Daniel Murphy, 50, of Oakland Park, Florida. His second in command was Ian Frederick Hofmann, 65, of Pompano Beach, Florida. Both were killed in the crash.

The single crew member survivor was Sydney Ann Bosmans, 23, of Jupiter, Florida. Passengers Aaron Baker, 35, and Audra Green, 23, both of Columbus, Ohio also survived.

Survivors were transported to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries.