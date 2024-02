A preliminary report regarding the plane that crashed on Interstate 75 near Naples has just been released from the National Transportation Safety Board.

According to the report, the flight crew reached out to the air traffic control tower at Naples Municipal Airport while the plane was approaching the airport and in trouble.

Crash Recap

Moments before 3:10 p.m., the first of three Master Warnings was recorded, signaling “L ENGINE OIL PRESSURE.”

The second Master Warning went off immediately after, signaling “R ENGINE OIL PRESSURE.” Figure 1 – Plot of the airplane’s ADS-B ground track (blue dots) with annotations of specific events during the approach that include time as well as the airplane’s geometric altitude and groundspeed (source: Federal Aviation Administration). CREDIT: NTSB

Six seconds after that came the final Master Warning: “ENGINE.”

Mere seconds after 3:10 p.m., and about 1,000 feet above sea level, the crew announced, “… lost both engines … emergency … making an emergency landing.”

The tower controller acknowledged, clearing the airplane to land.

Seconds later, the crew replied, “We are cleared to land, but we are not going to make the runway … we have lost both engines.”

No other transmissions were made, and the ADS-B track data ended just before 3:11 p.m., directly over I-75, near Naples.

Dashcam video obtained by NTSB shows the final moments of the flight. Dropping toward I-75 and aligned with the southbound flow of traffic, the left main landing gear was the first to touch down. Dashcam video of the plane crash.

Second was the right main landing gear as the plane kept moving down the interstate before smashing into the concrete sound barrier adjacent to the road.

The cabin and emergency exits were blocked by fire, but the cabin attendant was able to lead a “successful egress of her passengers and herself through the baggage compartment door in the tail section of the airplane.”

Wreckage Information

The plane stopped about 1,000 feet from where the initial tire marks are on I-75.

Post-impact fire engulfed part of the fuselage. The area surrounding the wreckage was “fuel-soaked” and had a distinct smell similar to Jet-A fuel.

The cockpit center console and the main wreckage were found apart.

Figure 2 Annotated photograph of the airplane’s initial touchdown point on Interstate 75.

The report indicates that both engine throttle levers were discovered in the IDLE stop position.

Also, it was discovered the flap selector handle was in a position consistent with a 45-degree flap extension. The flap actuator jack screws were similarly found to be consistent with a 45-degree flap extension.

The plane’s left wing was almost completely engulfed by the post-impact fire. Plane crash on I-75. CREDIT: WINK News

The report says authorities did not find the left-wing fuel boost pump.

However, the right wing showed “leading edge damage” that also can be seen from “impacting with vertical steel I-beam of a highway sign.” Figure 3 – Annotated photograph of main wreckage as found. CREDIT: NTSB

The report also notes at the area of impact the front spar was split.