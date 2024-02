Warning: this video may be disturbing to some viewers.

A video posted by Facebook user Alfonso Del Nodal captures the moment a Bombardier Challenger 600 plane crashed onto the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Naples.

The video shows the private aircraft heading toward busy traffic before skidding and exploding.

The crash took the lives of the two pilots. The other three people on board survived.

