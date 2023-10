The annual Island Hopper singer-songwriter festival is wrapping up its final event in Fort Myers Beach.

Island Hopper started on Sept. 22 in Captiva and traveled to Downtown Fort Myers, visiting Cape Coral for the first time.

Pink Shell resort is hosting headliners Chris Jansen and Kristian Bush on Sunday night. This is the ninth year of the songwriter fest and every year Pink Shell hosts the headliner.

The manager of Pink Shell said he is grateful to be able to continue to host.