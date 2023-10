Sanibel Farmer’s Market (CREDIT: WINK News)

The Sanibel Farmer’s Market is coming back to Sanibel city hall on Sundays, starting Oct. 1.

Vendors will be offering have fresh produce, baked goods, flowers and more. Returning businesses are excited to be back, including Daily Delice Bakery and Bistro, House-o-Nuts abd Flying Eagle Kombucha.

After a year has passed since Hurricane Ian, many reminders can be seen across Sanibel. But the farmer’s market offers a beacon of hope and some Sanibel spirit.