Tim Wakefield (CREDIT: CBS)

The Boston Red Sox announced the death of longtime right-handed pitcher Tim Wakefield on Sunday. He was 57 years old.

The team’s tweet read the following: Our hearts are broken with the loss of Tim Wakefield.



Wake embodied true goodness; a devoted husband, father, and teammate, beloved broadcaster, and the ultimate community leader. He gave so much to the game and all of Red Sox Nation.



Our deepest love and thoughts are with… pic.twitter.com/ah5kV2Yt8j — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 1, 2023

Wakefield, a knuckleballer, pitched in parts of 19 big-league seasons, 17 of which was spent with the Red Sox organization. He made one All-Star Game and won two World Series titles with the Red Sox.

Wakefield was known to be dealing with health issues that became public information without the family’s permission earlier this week.