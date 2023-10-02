Families show their support through Clips for Cancer

Addi Hall and her family (WINK News)

Some of Miracle Monday’s alumni families are sporting some bold new hairdos.

Ellie Moncada is home after four months in the neonatal intensive care unit. Ellie couldn’t open her eyes yet when she made her very early arrival at just shy of 23 weeks back in May. Now she’s a NICU graduate, a milestone worth celebrating. Ellie Moncada and her family (CREDIT: Golisano Children’s Hospital)

Five-year-old Addi Hall is cheering for her mom and dad, who had their heads shaved to support her as she battles leukemia.

Ten-year-old Thomas also gave up his long locks to honor his young friend, 4-year-old Libbi Leduff, who is now in remission.

Clips for Cancer raised money for Barbara’s Friends, the child cancer fund at Golisano Children’s Hospital.