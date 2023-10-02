Rebuilding Lee County schools after Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian really did a number on Lee County Schools, but the district has covered a lot of ground in the year since the storm. That is evident in a new report to be presented to the school board on Tuesday.

Over 2,300 service requests were made regarding damage to Lee County Schools after Ian.

Now, Lee County has about 604 of them left, so they’ve worked through 75% of the things they’ve needed to fix as a district.

At Cafferata Elementary School in Cape Coral, they still have 27% left of their roof to fix, so the school remains closed, and the school’s students are in a temporary portable campus at Cape Coral Tech.

The roofs of the schools appear to be the top priority right now, with athletics and fields being the second highest.