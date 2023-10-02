Snook Inn on Marco Island reopens

Grab a glass. It’s time to toast the Snook Inn.

“It’s open. It’s perfect,” exclaimed patron Patti McPherson. “It’s good to see all your friends.”

The iconic landmark on Marco Island, had its grand reopening Monday, more than a year after Hurricane Ian.

“We are overjoyed to announce the reopening of The Snook Inn,” said Luigi Carvelli, president of Carvelli Restaurant Group of Marco Island.

As of 10:45 Monday morning, people were lined up trying to get a seat.

“It’s been a very difficult year,” added Carvelli. “The past 12 months, we’ve been closed ever since even the hurricane, and we did some extensive work. I mean, we redid the whole entire outside this 35-foot Tiki hut; bigger bar, bigger stage for live music.”

The Snook Inn has been been a favorite for locals and tourists for over 40 years. But Ian caused significant damage to the restaurant.

“This is a monumental day. Yes, it is. And cheers to you. We’re very happy. Everybody is grinning from ear-to-ear today,” stated Nancy Deering, a Snook Inn regular.

Renovation efforts have focused on restoring the structural integrity of the building and incorporating innovative and sustainable features.

“When we were going into renovations, we wanted to make sure that we kept everything – the charm of Marco Island as well as the history of the Snook Inn,” explained Megan Criser, General Manager of the Inn.

Improvements also include a redesigned interior, a revamped menu, and an overhauled cocktail menu which will change seasonally.

“Snook is the institution, the landmark. It’s where everyone that asks where to go, you tell them you have to go to the Snook. Don’t leave Marco Island until you go to the Snook Inn,” Deering added.