Lee County deputies searching for missing and endangered 36-year-old. Credit: LCSO

Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies have found a Bonita Springs man they had declared missing and endangered.

Thirty-six-year-old Shawn Ryan Petrik was last seen in the area of Duchess Lane in Bonita Springs driving a 2019 blue Kia Niro with Florida tag Y41GDH.

He was found safe Tuesday morning, according to LCSO.