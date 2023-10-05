WINK News

3 Pepper Burrito owners to launch Burgers with Attitude in Fort Myers

Author: David Dorsey, Gulfshore Business
Even before Hurricane Ian flooded 3 Pepper Burrito’s downtown Fort Myers location with 2 to 3 feet of water last year, the restaurant’s owners planned to do something different.  

The flood gave co-owners Justin O’Brien and Tim Goff plenty of challenges, but it also gave them plenty of time to build a new brand.  

Their flagship restaurant, one of six corporate locations the duo owns, reopened last month at 2231 First St. Next week, it will be joined inside by a new and separate concept, Burgers with Attitude.  

