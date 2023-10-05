Lee County superintendent of schools announces decision for next election

Christopher Bernier (CREDIT: WINK News)

The Lee County superintendent of schools announced a significant decision on Thursday.

According to a release, Dr. Christopher Bernier announced he will not run for the upcoming superintendent of schools position.

Bernier noted his decision is “rooted in deep respect for our School Board and the dedicated students, families, teachers, and staff that collectively shape our thriving educational community.”

Bernier nevertheless intends to continue leading the school district for the remainder of his term.

“As a school system, we should take pride in our progress while remaining committed to addressing the challenges that impact the future of the children we serve,” Bernier said in his press release.

So far, we know two Republicans have filed to run: Denise Carlin and Morgan Wright.

No Democrats have filed at this time.