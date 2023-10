Powerball lottery ticket. Photo Credit: CBS

The streak of no winning tickets continues as the Powerball lottery balloons into a $1.4 billion jackpot, making it the fifth largest in U.S. history.

The Wednesday night drawing evaded lottery players as the numbers drawn were 9, 35, 54, 63, 64 and the red Powerball 1.

A winning ticket sold in Florida for $500,000 during the Double Play drawing, held after the Powerball drawing.

The next prize drawing will take place on Saturday.