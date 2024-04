Credit: CBS News

After Monday’s drawing, the Powerball jackpot has evaded players again as the prize breaks through the $1 billion threshold.

According to the Powerball website, the 39-drawing cold spell continues after no ticket matching the winning numbers were drawn.

The six numbers drawn were 19, 24, 40, 42, 56 and red Powerball 23.

Despite no jackpot winner, $1 million winning tickets were sold in Florida, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, and Virginia.

If a winner is selected, they’ll choose between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $1.09 billion or a lump sum payment estimated at $527.3 million.

The next drawing will be on Wednesday.