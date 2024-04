Powerball tickets. Credit: WINK

After 40 drawings, the Powerball grand prize continues to elude players; now, the jackpot has risen to an astonishing $1.23 billion.

According to the Powerball website, the upcoming Saturday drawing will rank as the fourth largest in the game’s history and eighth-largest among U.S. lottery jackpots.

The numbers drawn on Wednesday were 11, 38, 41, 62, 65, and red Powerball 15.

Although the grand prize had not been claimed, several side pot prizes had been won across the country, which included a winning Double Play ticket in Florida that matched all five black balls, winning a $500,000 prize.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, but you can’t win it unless you’re in it.