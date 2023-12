FILE – The awnings of a store advertise the sale of lottery tickets, including Mega Millions, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in New York. The Mega Millions prize has grown to an estimated $1.05 billion for the Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, drawing. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

The identity of the Mega Millions jackpot winner, who claimed an unprecedented $1.6 billion, remains undisclosed. The clever winner shielded their identity by utilizing Saltines Holdings, LLC, according to the Florida Lottery.

Saltines Holdings, LLC opted for a one-time lump-sum payment of $794,248,882.

The Florida Lottery revealed that the LLC was filed in Delaware, where ownership details are not public, unlike in Florida.