The Powerball jackpot has now surpassed 1 billion dollars.

The Powerball jackpot is now estimated at $1.3 billion for Saturday night’s drawing. The jackpot has an estimated cash value ofย $609.8 million.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington DC, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 P.M.

Nine winners were announced for the Match 5 lottery, with a cash prize of $1 million during Wednesday night’s drawing. No one has won the Powerball jackpot yet this year.