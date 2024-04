From the gridiron to the heart of the community. Former NFL fullback Tommy Bohanon is impacting lives through his foundation.

The goal is to help kids reach their fullest potential.

They run programs such as the “man-up” seminar back in January, which taught kids to tie a tie and understand credit.

Now, the foundation has just hit an important milestone—the one-million-dollar contribution mark.

The stage, tables and lights are set for the biggest night for the Tommy Bohanon Foundation also known as the Playmakers Tailgate Party.

“This is the event that funds all of our different programs, scholarships, sports equipment, grants and everything,” Bohanon said.

The foundation started back in 2017 with a focus on investing in today’s generation of youth.

“When we first started our foundation in 2017, we thought we were just going to do a one-day football coach, and we saw the demographics of SouthFlorida that over 65% of families live below the poverty line, so we knew that we were called to do more,” Bohanon said.

By teaching these young men the importance of character, discipline and skill on and off the field.

“We know that the kids are our future, so any hand-up that we’re able to give these kids is a blessing, and we’re trying to do everything we can to make sure that we expand that reach and make everybody’s life better that we touch,” Bohanon said.

Since then, the foundation has been able to raise thousands of dollars to pour back into the community and meet its $1 million goal earlier than expected.

“It was our 10-year goal, but we were able to do it in under seven. I really thought the sky was the limit. Now have our sights set on 2 million,” Bohanon said.

Three student-athletes were awarded $10,000 scholarships each during the event.

Bohannon said the goal for this event is to raise around $250,000, which would help to further expand the foundation’s great efforts.