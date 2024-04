The Powerball jackpot has officially reached the one-billion-dollar mark.

The Powerball jackpot is now estimated at $1 billion for the Monday night drawing. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $483.8 million.

According to the Powerball, the winning numbers are 24, 56, 19, 40, 42 and 23.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

