Ticket sold in California wins the $1.765B Powerball jackpot

Powerball lottery ticket. Photo Credit: CBS

The $1.765 billion Powerball jackpot has finally found its winner, as the lucky ticket matched the six numbers drawn on Wednesday evening.

The ticket sold in California matched the numbers drawn which were 22, 24, 40, 52, 64 and the red Powerball 10.

The winner will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $1.765 billion or a lump sum payment of $774.1 million.

Smaller prizes were won in Pennsylvania and Arizona, with the two tickets sold matching the five white balls drawn, winning $1 million each.