Winning $842M Powerball ticket sold in Michigan

Powerball ticket. File photo: CBS

Much to the disappointment of Floridians, a lucky winner in Michigan scooped up the $842 million Powerball prize.

The New Year’s Day lottery drawing was the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot in the history of the game.

The numbers drawn Monday night were 12, 21, 42, 44, 49 and the red Powerball 1.

The winner will have the choice between an annuitized prize of $842.4 million or a lump sum payment of $425.2 million.

Despite the jackpot being claimed, participating lotteries want to remind players to check their tickets for one of the nine permutations to win any of the smaller prizes.