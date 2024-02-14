Unclaimed $36M Florida lottery ticket expires

Florida Lottery logo

A Florida lottery ticket worth $36 million has expired leaving the grand prized unclaimed.

The winning Mega Millions Quick Pick ticket was sold at a Publix, located at 4495 Roosevelt Boulevard in Jacksonville.

The winning numbers drawn on Aug 15, 2023, were 18, 39, 42, 57 and 63.

The deadline for the winning ticket to be redeemed was Feb. 11 at midnight according to the Florida Lottery website.

Whenever a lottery ticket goes unclaimed, Florida law requires 80% of the unclaimed prize money to go to the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund, with the remaining 20% going into a prize pool for future prizes or promotions.