The Powerball lottery passed the half-a-billion-dollar threshold right before the Wednesday night drawing.

The $559 million prize was met with no winners on Monday despite more than 709,000 cash prize tickets being won, including a ticket purchased in Virginia, winning a $1,000,000 prize after drawing all five white balls.

According to Powerball, the last jackpot was won on Jan 1, 2024., by a ticket purchased in Michigan that won a prize worth $842.4 million.

Since then, 30 consecutive drawings have been met without a jackpot winner.

If a player wins the jackpot during Wednesday’s drawing, they will choose between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $559 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $273.3 million.