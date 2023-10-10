Powerball evades players again as jackpot reaches $1.73 billion, 2nd largest prize in US history

Powerball ticket. File photo: CBS

The Powerball losing streak will continue as the jackpot breaks another record following the Monday evening drawing.

Now at $1.73 billion, with an estimated cash value of $756.6 million, the current value is the second-largest recorded lottery prize in U.S. history.

The numbers drawn were 16, 34, 46, 55, 67 and the red Powerball 14.

According to Powerball, the upcoming drawing on Wednesday will be the 36th drawing in the jackpot run, and the first time in Powerball history that back-to-back jackpot cycles have generated billion-dollar grand prizes.