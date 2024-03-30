Powerball Jackpot hits close to a Billion dollars

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
Check your tickets! Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot was worth $951.1 Million.
The winning numbers are:
If someone wanted to consider the cash payout, it’d be more than $452 Million.
According to Powerball, jackpot winners may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump-sum payment.
Saturday’s jackpot was the fifth-largest prize in the history of the game and the largest Powerball jackpot so far this year.
The Powerball jackpot was last won on Jan. 1, 2024, by a ticket in Michigan that won a prize worth $842.4 million.