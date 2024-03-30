Powerball Jackpot hits close to a Billion dollars

Check your tickets! Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot was worth $951.1 Million.

The winning numbers are:

If someone wanted to consider the cash payout, it’d be more than $452 Million.

According to Powerball, jackpot winners may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump-sum payment.

Saturday’s jackpot was the fifth-largest prize in the history of the game and the largest Powerball jackpot so far this year.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.765 Billion – Oct. 11, 2023 – CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA $935 Million (est.) – March 30, 2024 $842.4 Million – January 1, 2024 – MI $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 – WA $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Jan. 1, 2024, by a ticket in Michigan that won a prize worth $842.4 million.