Powerball jackpot powers up to $1.55 Billion

No one picked the winning numbers in the Saturday, October 7 Powerball drawing.

Now, the jackpot rolls over once again.

The next drawing is Monday with a $1.55 Billion jackpot, $679.8 cash value.

Monday’s estimated jackpot ranks as the third largest in the Powerball game and fourth-largest among U.S. lottery jackpots, according to Powerball.com.

The upcoming drawing will be the 35th drawing in the jackpot run and the first time in Powerball history that back-to-back jackpot cycles have generated billion-dollar grand prizes.

The Powerball jackpot was previously won on July 19, when a ticket in California won a jackpot worth $1.08 billion.