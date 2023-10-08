Powerball jackpot powers up to $1.55 Billion

No one picked the winning numbers in the Saturday, October 7 Powerball drawing.
Now, the jackpot rolls over once again.
The next drawing is Monday with a $1.55 Billion jackpot, $679.8 cash value.
Monday’s estimated jackpot ranks as the third largest in the Powerball game and fourth-largest among U.S. lottery jackpots, according to Powerball.com.
The upcoming drawing will be the 35th drawing in the jackpot run and the first time in Powerball history that back-to-back jackpot cycles have generated billion-dollar grand prizes.
The Powerball jackpot was previously won on July 19, when a ticket in California won a jackpot worth $1.08 billion.