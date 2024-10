The Lee County Port Authority is set to begin Southwest Florida International Airport’s over $1 billion Terminal Expansion Phase 2 project.

The project will begin on Tuesday after the Board of Port Commissioners approved the construction and total budget on Sept. 5.

The project will add 14 additional gates on a new concourse to meet the anticipated passenger increase at RSW.

“Southwest Florida International Airport is the front door to our community and supports travel, business and tourism in our region,” said Steven C. Hennigan, executive director and CEO of the Lee County Port Authority. “We appreciate the support from the Board of Port Commissioners and are ready to start this essential project to expand and enhance RSW’s capacity, which will be critical to our ability to meet the air service demands of Southwest Florida for many years to come.”

This project includes the expansion of the airport terminal on all three levels, including a new ticketing lobby and bag claim area, a new baggage handling system, a new Concourse E with 14 initial gates and the infrastructure to support 19 gates in the future.

Concourse E will include a new transportation security checkpoint and expanded retail and food & beverage concessions, airside improvements, chiller plant building upgrades and road and curbside improvements that will reconfigure and expand terminal access roadways.

WINK News spoke with people who were excited about the expansion project on Tuesday.

“The expansion here at RSW is fantastic,” said Shane Wheaton, who travels through RSW frequently for work. “We’re seeing more flight options across the country, and for someone like myself who travels for a living, just having those options direct into other destinations across the country is fantastic.”

“There’s very little wait time, and everyone is courteous,” Joan Walbourn said. “We’ve had an excellent experience every time we come here.”

“I think it’s fantastic,” said Timo Duncan, who was flying to Indianapolis. “Don’t make it too crowded! I love the airport the way it is right now, but the expansion will help.”

Airport revenue bonds (GARB), federal grants from the Federal Aviation Administration, Passenger Facility Charges, and state grants from the Florida Department of Transportation are funding the project.