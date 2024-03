With no winner in Saturday night’s drawing, the Powerball jackpot is now estimated at $975 million for Monday night. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $471.7 million. That’d be a very nice payday for someone.

This is Powerball’s fifth-largest jackpot and the biggest so far this year. This is no April Fools’ Day joke; we have an advertised Powerball jackpot

that’s closing in on $1 billion to kick off the month of April. Drew Svitko

Powerball Product Group Chair

The Powerball jackpot rolled on Saturday night after no ticket matched all six numbers.

But check your tickets for a smaller prize:

White balls 12, 13, 33, 50, 52 and red Powerball 23. The Power Play multiplier was 3x.

More than 2.3 million tickets won cash prizes in the drawing. Four tickets matched all five white balls and won $1 million prizes; however, none were sold in Florida. They were sold in Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.765 Billion – Oct. 11, 2023 – CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA $975 Million (est.) – April 1, 2024 $842.4 Million – January 1, 2024 – MI $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 – WA $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Jan. 1, 2024. A ticket sold in Michigan won a prize worth $842.4 million.