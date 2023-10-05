Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to WINK News about being a GOP front-runner

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis spoke at a press conference in Tampa on Thursday.

60 bipartisan law enforcement officers rolled out their endorsements, including every sheriff in Southwest Florida.

Right now, DeSantis and everyone else running for president trail Former President Donald Trump.

When asked about what had to happen or change to become the GOP front-runner, DeSantis said, “So here’s the thing. When I was running and every race I’ve run early on, nobody said I was the front-runner. I’ve spent the last six weeks spending a lot of time going to rural counties in Iowa. That is not getting a lot of fanfare. It’s certainly not going to move a national poll, but we’re banking people that are going to go caucus for us when it matters.”

DeSantis said people in Iowa and across the country can trust him.

He said he keeps his promises.

Watch the full press conference below: