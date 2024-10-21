WINK News

Gov. DeSantis to hold news conference in Coral Gables

Writer: Nicholas Karsen
Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking to Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, June 30, 2023. (AP photo/Matt Rourke)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a news conference in Coral Gables.

Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez will join DeSantis.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 10:15 a.m. on Monday at Comber Hall.

