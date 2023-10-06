More than 100 million Americans have allergies, making it the sixth leading cause of sickness in the U.S.

Allergies are the body’s response to foreign items in your system.

Traditional ways to treat it include antihistamines, dietary changes, or herbal remedies, but a researcher at the University of Central Florida has discovered a new approach to treating allergies that could possibly eliminate them.

Coughing, sneezing, and difficulty breathing are all signs and symptoms of allergies.

“We are exposed to allergens. We mount a specific kind of immune response. It’s called a Type 2 response,” said Justine Tigno-Aranjuez, Assistant Professor of Medicine Biomedical Science at the UCF.

Professor Tigno-Aranjuez and her team at the UCF are looking into redefining allergy treatment with a technique called LRC TriCeps, which identifies a cell receptor for common allergens.

The research demonstrated the allergen and a common receptor, LMAN1, binding together to inhibit the allergic reaction.

This discovery was groundbreaking.

“We have the potential to modify the disease course, or there’s a potential for it to have a greater effect than just trying to, basically, suppress the symptoms, Tigno-Aranjuez said.

The discovery can lead to new therapies to stop allergies before they start.

Currently, the best way to prevent your allergies from flaring up is by avoiding those allergens. Also, vacuum and dust often, and change out your air filters at least two to three months.