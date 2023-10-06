Plans for Naples Design District taking shape

The city’s recent unveiling of new street banners represents only a glimpse of what citizens will see coming to Naples Design District.

“Later on this month, the CRA (Community Redevelopment Agency) will consider a design proposal to design the Design Walk, the pilot Design Walk, which is meant to be an example in the public realm of what this area of town can look like—the activation of alleys, the refurbishing of sidewalks, things like that. So that’s the next thing that’s on our horizon that will be a physical manifestation of what’s to come,” said Naples City Manager Jay Boodheshwar.

Mayor Teresa Heitmann and Naples Design District President Elizabeth Kurtz unveiled the new banners during a Sept. 29 ceremony and stepped into a bucket truck to hang one of the banners on a streetlight pole in front of The Collective design hub on 10th Street South.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.