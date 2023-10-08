Bear spotted window-shopping in Naples

Bear spotted in Naples on 5th Avenue (CREDIT: WINK News Viewer)

A bear has been spotted in Naples on two occasions: on a yacht and window-shopping as it strolled along 5th Avenue.

The bougie bear was caught on camera browsing the stores and restaurants Saturday night around 1:00 a.m. by a WINK News viewer.

“Shocking. This is 5th Avenue, you don’t normally see bears on 5th Avenue,” said Annette Morrison at John Pierre Klifa. “We have a gelato shop next door, my thought is it’s searching for food.”

WINK News reached out to Florida Fish and Wildlife. They said that it’s not unusual to see bears in the fall. The bear could have been searching for food.