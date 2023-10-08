Politicians show support and point fingers during Israeli-Palestinian crisis

U.S. leaders have come forward agreeing that the country stands with Israel, but Republican candidates have blamed the Biden administration for this crisis.

President Biden along with members of the administration took to social media to express their support, explaining how they stand in solidarity with the nation and offering their condolences to those who died in the deadly attacks.

Biden then took to the podium to address his unwavering support, having met with the Israeli Prime Minister in August.

Meanwhile, Republican candidates like Former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis explained it all started after a prisoner exchange the White House negotiated back in September, which unfroze six billion dollars in Iranian assets.

As the crisis continues, members of Congress say that the lack of a house speaker could affect the government’s ability to respond.