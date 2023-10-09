Florida Everblades open training camp ahead of 2023-24 season

The Florida Everblades returned to the ice on Monday as they open training camp for the 2023-24 season. The Everblades have won back-to-back Kelly Cups and are looking for a three-peat, which hasn’t been done before.

“We’re going in with the mindset that we’re going to win that third Kelly Cup in a row,” Everblades goalie Cam Johnson said. “It’s never been done. You know its something that we’ll make sure to enforce.”

The first day of camp gives head coach Brad Ralph his first look at the team he helped assemble. Ralph was named the team’s general manager in the offseason.

“We have a lot of skill up front,” Ralph said. “A lot of depth and skill. You know I think we’re a faster hockey team than maybe we’ve been in the past. A lot of the defensemen are mobile as well.”

Because they’re the two time defending champs, the Everblades know they’re going to get everyone’s best.

“There’s some teams that aren’t happy that we keep winning,” Johnson said. “So we always have the target on our back. And I think this year it’s going to be doubled in size.”

The Everblades open the preseason on Thursday at home and the regular season on October 18th on the road, both against Orlando.

Then, they return home on October 28th to face Jacksonville and raise their championship banner.