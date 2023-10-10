Auburn football commit focusing on unfinished Eagles business before donning Tiger stripes

Kensley Louidor Faustin is a four-star defensive back committed to playing football at Auburn and the latest star to come from right here in Southwest Florida.

Right now Louidor Faustin is helping the Golden Eagles of Naples to a dominant 6-1 record.

Next fall he will pack his bags and head to Auburn University to play for the Tigers, but first he’s got unfinished business here.

The standout defensive player had offers from many big time college programs, but he said the tradition at Auburn felt like home.

When the young athlete arrived at Naples High School after his sophomore year he told himself he would lead his new team by example.

Co-Defensive Coordinator Cliff Greer told me the star in the secondary has done that and more.

“Look at how he attacks everything every day in the weight room, in the classroom and on the field,” Greer said.

Right now he’s working to make the most of his senior season because he told me he has plenty to work on before he competes in the Southeastern Conference.

“The most important thing I’ve got to do is stop playing down to my competition and just straight up dominate,” Louidor Faustin said. “Sometimes even though I play a good game, I still feel like I played down to my competition. At Auburn it’s not going to be like that. Everybody’s going to be good.”

Greer said the young athlete is a great kid who wants to be coached.

“He’s taking time to look at his opponents and figure out what’s going on,” Greer said. “Then comes in with real questions and says ‘Hey, coach. If they do this, what are we going to do? If they do that, what are we going to do?’ Everybody doesn’t do that.”

Louidor Faustin told me loves the tradition at Naples and when he graduates his goal is to do the school proud.

That means being a good teammate on and off the field.

“I hope I leave a good legacy for the people because football is not everything,” Louidor Faustin said. “I just hope that I impact people outside of football.”

Louidor Faustin will officially sign with the Auburn football team in December.

He hopes that is shortly after he leads his Golden Eagles to a state title.

The future Tiger will attend his first game on the Plains when Auburn takes on Ole Miss a week from Saturday.

The current Golden Eagle told me he is most excited to watch the Tigers’ eagle flight over Jordan-Hare Stadium before kickoff.