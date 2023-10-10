Champions for Learning donates to Collier County teachers

Teachers give their profession everything they can, but they do throw some of their own money to get their job done.

However, on Tuesday, one group got a special surprise to put their teaching skills to the max.

Teachers from four Collier County schools got some extra cash and supplies for the classroom as part of the surprise grant.

“There are so many exciting grants,” said Stephanie Scalise, a third-grade teacher. “We got eight grants funded this year, and there’s so many things we are excited to do with them.”

The grants were delivered by the Collier County Public Schools Superintendent, elected officials, Champions for Learning staff officials and donors.

“It’s a proud day,” said Dr. Leslie Ricciardelli, the Collier County Superintendent. “These teachers went above and beyond to fill out applications to apply for different resources to make classrooms engaging and exciting for the students, to make them wanna come to school every day. It’s exciting when you get to give out money.”

According to the National Education Association, more than 90% of teachers spend an average of $500 of their own money buying items for their classrooms and students.

“I would budget a little bit for my classroom,” said Milagros Lee, a school counselor, “but sometimes I’d overbudget, of course, because the kids need stuff. This always helps supplement that and goes beyond because there are things we can purchase. It’s like a dream come true.”

The education foundation of Collier County awarded more than $270,000 to Collier County teachers. Publix and Suncoast Credit Union were also donors for the grants.