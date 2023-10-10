Fire kills 2 cats in North Port home, authorities investigating cause

Fire in an attached garage of a single-story residential structure (CREDIT: North Port Fire Rescue)

Firefighters fought back flames in the attached garage of a North Port home.

According to North Port Fire Rescue, two adults, two cats, and one dog were home when the fire began. Both adults and the dog made it out safely. North Port Fire Rescue while combating the flames (CREDIT: North Port Fire Rescue)

Firefighters located and removed the two cats and initiated aggressive resuscitative efforts, but sadly, the cats did not survive.

The fire extended from the garage into a portion of the living area of the home with the entire home receiving smoke damage. Two cars on the driveway were also touched by the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported. The Red Cross has been called to assist the family.