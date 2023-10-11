FGCU rally supporting Israel amid war with Hamas

People across Southwest Florida are coming together over the conflict between Israel and Hamas. On Wednesday, the community at Florida Gulf Coast University will rally together to show support for Israel.

The goal is to bring members of the Jewish community together to stand for Israel, remember the victims of terror and pray for peace.

“We had no access to phones or emails or any communication. Someone told us, so it was very, very hard, because you’re hearing things, and you really don’t know what but you just know, it’s bad,” said Rabbi Yitzchok Minkowitz of Chabad Lubavitch of Southwest Florida.

Minkowitz is the director of Lubavitch of Southwest Florida.

“It was two days of, you know, Sabbath and holiday. We have no communication other than when people were telling us, and it was tough,” said Minkowitz, “and obviously when the Sabbath was over the holiday, was over Sunday night, and we all turned on her phones. Let me tell you, wow, it was crazy. Crazy.”

Lubavitch of Southwest Florida will be part of the event at FGCU.

“The goal of the rally is to unite people … and people come together. And the goal is to give people some sense of relief, some sense of hope, work and help people with their hope and get through this challenging time,” said Minkowitz, “and more importantly, to empower people to be strong, because we need strong people to win.”

Rabbi Mendel Gordon who is the director of the Jewish Center on FGCU’s campus will also be at the event.