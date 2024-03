Despite a strong start, which saw a double-digit lead in the first half, the Florida Gulf Coast women’s basketball team had to rally late in the fourth quarter against Oklahoma in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. However, the rally wasn’t enough as the Eagles last two shots to tie didn’t fall, with the second shot bouncing off the rim. Oklahoma beats FGCU 73-70.

Hear from Karl Smesko, Emani Jefferson and Brylee Bartram as they reflect on the loss and the season as a whole.