Ashley Roysden Credit: The Collier County Sheriff’s Office

A Naples woman is making over $5,000 in fraudulent transactions at her Dollar General job.

According to a Collier County arrest report, 39-year-old Ashley Roysden worked as an employee at the Dollar General at 4921 Rattlesnake Hammock Road in Naples.

An investigation showed Roysden engaged in 23 fraudulent transactions at the register from Aug. 12 through Oct.1., resulting in a total financial loss of over $5,000.

Roysden was arrested on Tuesday.