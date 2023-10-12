Collier County approves height increase for final Kalea Bay tower

Collier County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved Tuesday a height increase for the fifth and final tower of the Kalea Bay waterfront condominiums in North Naples, along with further amendments to the existing settlement agreement with Detroit-based developer Logan Abbott Investments Associates.

The Cocohatchee Bay planned unit development was originally approved in 2000. In 2005, Logan Abbott Associates sued the county to remove Collier’s bald eagle protection rules and permit it to develop near an eagle’s nest. The county settled in 2008. Kalea Bay and the Kinsale Golf Club are the existing approved residential and golf course developments within the parcel.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.