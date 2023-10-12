Electrical safety tips for this Halloween

Photo via WINK News

Halloween brings many tricks or treats, pumpkin carving and other fun activities, but it can be easy to forget important things such as electrical safety.

As you make your home “spooktacular” for the festivities to come, LCEC has a few tips for every homeowner to keep in mind.

Inspect all decorations before use.

Damaged sockets, exposed wires and bad connections can cause electrical shock or even a fire.

After inspection, use caution when plugging in decorations.

If using incandescent lights, do not connect more than three strands, which could blow a fuse or cause a fire.

Be sure never to pinch cords, hide them under furniture, place them near a heat source or secure them with nails or staples.

Any of these can cause electric shock or a fire. Unplug all cords when not in use to stay safe while saving electricity.