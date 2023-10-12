Naples retail center to be renamed after $29M sale

A Naples retail center soon will have a new name after its recent sale for more than $29 million.

The Gateway of Naples, the 60,000-square-foot commercial property on the northeast corner of U.S. 41 and Golden Gate Parkway, was purchased for $29,250,000 by Centre Pointe Associates Two-Seven LLC of Greenwich, Connecticut.

The Greenwich company is part of Fareri Associates, which is owned by Naples seasonal resident John Fareri, a developer, owner and manager of commercial, industrial and residential real estate in New York and Connecticut.

