SW Florida part of excessive heat survey

The extreme heat we experienced this summer is putting Southwest Florida in the national spotlight. A joint study by the organization Americares and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health is including two area medical clinics. The survey, which looks at a total of 10 clinics across the U.S.is designed to create a series of best practices to help vulnerable people manage the heat.

Summer is one thing, but the temperatures we felt this past summer were over the top. Making everyday life unbearable at times. Cape Coral-based Samaritan Health and Wellness Center is one of the medical centers sharing feedback on how the heat impacts their patients. The other local clinic participating is Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic in Port Charlotte.

