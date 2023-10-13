CCSO investigates domestic call with armed man

Charlotte County Deputies attending an active scene in Port Charlotte. Credit: WINK

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic call with an armed man, early Friday morning.

CCSO reports that the domestic incident was recorded at 6366 Granger Rd in Port Charlotte at around 11:20 p.m., Thursday, as armed forces attempted to negotiate the armed man into leaving the home.

According to CCSO, there are two female hostages within the home.

There is currently a large deputy presence with box trucks, a bearcat truck and a k-9 unit blocking the road.

CCSO reports that this is an isolated incident and advises people to avoid the area below if possible.

This is an active investigation and WINK News will continue to update as more information becomes available.