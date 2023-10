Hyatt Regency Coconut Point (CREDIT: GOOGLE Maps)

The Lee County Cattle Baron’s Ball gives back to the community and the American Cancer Society at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point in Bonita Springs.

The hoedown was thrown on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 6:00 p.m. Ticket offers are now closed to the public.

Lee County Cattle Baron’s Ball has raised money for the American Cancer Society for 19 years.