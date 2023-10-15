WINK News

Search for man who skipped court, faces other charges in Charlotte County

Writer: Rachel Murphy
Richard Paul Rendon (CREDIT: SWFL Crime Stoppers)

Richard Rendon is wanted for failing to appear in court in Charlotte County.

The charges against him include:

  • Failure to appear – DUI, second offense
  • Resisting an officer
  • Possession of controlled substances
  • Possession of paraphernalia

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office previously arrested Rendon in 2021 when he appeared on the department’s most wanted list.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact SWFL Crime Stoppers or the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. You could be eligible for a reward.

